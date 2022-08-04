Mary J. Pfannerstill, 88
Mary J. Pfannerstill, longtime resident of Grafton, was born to eternal life on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice, in Mequon, at the age of 88 years.
Mary was born in Butternut on December 4, 1933, the daughter of the late John Furtak and the late Matilda (nee Preisner) Furtak. She attended school in Butternut, and upon graduation from Butternut High School, Mary relocated to the Milwaukee area. Once she arrived in Milwaukee, Mary worked various jobs and became involved in many softball leagues. She had a true love for all sports, but thoroughly enjoyed playing softball. This is where she met the love of her life, Jim Pfannerstill, and after many months together, they were united in marriage on September 17, 1960. Together their marriage was blessed with four children, Dave, Al, Sue, and Gary.
Shortly after their marriage, Mary and Jim relocated their family to Grafton, where she resided for the past 49 years in her original home. Once she arrived in Grafton, she made many friends and really became interested in bowling. Jim passed away in 1985, and Mary continued to work and provide for her family.
Mary was employed by AC Delco for many years, but moved on to work for Allen-Bradley, which is now Rockwell Automation, until she retired in December of 1996. She was a hard-working woman who dedicated herself to her employer and was a great example to her family on how to earn a hard dayÕs pay.
Mary loved to bowl, watch game shows, follow her beloved Packers and Brewers, but her true love was getting to watch her many grandchildren participate in their many sporting events.
Mary is survived by her children: Al Pfannerstill of Grafton, Sue (Paul) Kalies of Grafton, and Gary (Barb) Pfannerstill of Grafton. She is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Pfannerstill; son, Dave Pfannerstill; grandson Eric Pfannerstill; 6 sisters, and 7 brothers.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, 5:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), Grafton. The family will receive friends and relatives on Tuesday at the church, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.
