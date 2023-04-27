Mary Klein, 98
Mary took her Blessed Mother's hand on April 23, 2023 at the age of 98, surrounded by her loving family. Mary was reunited with her beloved husband Philip G., her parents George and Anna; sisters Louise and Peggy, and brothers Chuck and George.
She will be remembered by her children Constance (Thomas) Klein, Thomas G. (Mary) Klein, and Mariann Carstedt; grandchildren Dale T. (Tina), Scott A. (Lisa), Jacob T. (Carrie), Heidi E. (Paul) Shade, Kevin M. (Stephanie) Carstedt, Joel D. Carstedt, Stephanie Armstrong (Aaron Flenar); great grandchildren Courtney, Matthew, Cole, Hazel, Lilly, Luke, Lena, Natalie, Emily, Jonathan, Clara and Eleanor. Further survived by her sister Caroline Knotek.
Mary was a steadfast Catholic, who dedicated herself to The Blessed Mother and praying the Rosary. She was devoted to her family and loved to watch the Kentucky Derby, playing cards and games. In 1946 she married her husband Philip after he returned from the European Theater during World War II. Her volunteer work at St. Michael's Hospital and with Meals on Wheels was very fulfilling. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.
Services will be held at Lumen Christi Catholic Church on Tuesday May 2, 2023, visitation from 10:00 to time of service at 11:00.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the staff of Anita's Gardens and Hartland/Promedica Hospice for their loving devotion and care.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Lumen Christi Catholic Church.