Mary L. Biever Greisch, 91
Mary Greisch passed away on Saturday morning, September 3, 2022, at the home of her daughter and family where she has resided the past four years. She was 91 years old.
A longtime resident of Port Washington, Mary was a lifelong member of St. John XXIII Parish.
Born in Appleton on March 7, 1931, daughter of Vincent and Agnes Biever, Mary grew up in Port Washington and graduated from St. Mary’s and Port Washington High School. She attended Mount Mary College, graduating with a BS in Education and utilized her degree to teach Home Economics at Cedarburg High School.
On August 6, 1955, Mary was united in marriage with Thomas D. Greisch at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Port Washington. As she married and raised a family, Mary often commented that she used her degree every day; together she and Tom hosted many people in their Port Washington home and up-north lake home. Mary was an accomplished cook and home-maker and loved being surrounded by family Ñ especially for holidays and family dinners. They marked their 62nd wedding anniversary just before Thomas preceded her in death in 2017.
Those left to cherish her memories include her children: Catherine (Mike) Pohl of Belgium, Christine (Bruce) Maechtle of Port Washington, Mary (James) Monday of Port Washington, Thomas (Maria) Greisch of Mequon and Martha (Robert) Bichler of Oostburg, and 14 grandchildren: Eric Kempfer, Craig (Katie) Stein, Adam Maechtle, Andrew (Erika) Pohl, Daniel (Kendall) Pohl, Sarah Maechtle, Katie (fiancé, Alex) Greisch, Larissa Bichler, Aimee Bichler, Alison Greisch, Jenna Bichler, Anna Greisch, Natalie Bichler and Collin Bichler. She is further survived by great grandchildren: Jada, Porter, Nathan and Gabriella, brother-in-law James (Jennie) Greisch, sisters-in-law Carol Peiffer, Lois Greisch, Joan Biever; numerous nieces and nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law; brothers Vincent, Paul and Joe Biever; and brothers-in-law Donald Peiffer and William Greisch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, at St. John XXIII Ñ St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St., Port Washington. Father Patrick Wendt and Father Richard Fleischman will concelebrate. Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Port Washington, following the service. The family will receive visitors at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until Mass begins at 12 p.m.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to St. John XXIII Parish.
She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. The family wishes to sincerely thank caregivers and medical staff of St. Nicholas home health care and hospice. Also, thank you to all who supported Mary and the family with visits, prayers, cards, calls and love.
