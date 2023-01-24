Mary Larscheidt
Mary Larscheidt of Mequon was called to her heavenly home on Monday, January 16, 2023, at the age of 60.
She was born in West Allis to Sheffey Jr. and Yvonne (nee Buchmann) Massey on August 6, 1962. She married the love of her life, George Larscheidt, on March 26, 1988, in South Milwaukee, and together they had four children.
Mary spent a loving childhood in West Allis; she graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1980. In 1981, she became a legal secretary and worked for three prominent law firms in downtown Milwaukee. Mary and George started their family in 1990 while Mary went to UW-Milwaukee to earn her nursing degree. She graduated in 1995. Mary used her education to help countless people, especially through phone triage and school nursing in the Cedarburg School District. She later returned to school in 2014 to earn her MA in Integrative Health and Well Being Coaching from the University of Minnesota, and she continued to help people as a life coach.
Mary had an incredible passion for aromatherapy, essential oils, and naturopathic healing. This led to her starting an independent business with her son.
Mary was a triathlete with Team Phoenix of Aurora Health Care. She was an avid cyclist and completed the Scenic Shore 150 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society numerous times. She followed her dream and joined the Dancing Grannies in 2017 and was a founding member of the Wisconsin Diamond Dancers. Mary also had a great love for the outdoors; she enjoyed kayaking and camping/glamping with her family and dogs.
Mary will remain in the hearts of her devoted spouse of 35 years, George; her children Nate (Emily), Nick, Joel, and Julina Larscheidt; siblings, Carrie (Kathi) Massey, Sheffey III (Deb) Massey, and Laura (Dave) Palmer. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and her beloved pets, Snickers, Dolly, and Trucky. Mary was a bright light for her family and everyone that crossed her path.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her pets Cocoa, Mocha, and Spunky.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.
