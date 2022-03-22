Mary Lou Lois Bjorge, 75
Mary Lou Lois Bjorge of Grafton passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 13, 2022. She was born the daughter of Delmar and Eleanor (Vick) Plank in Winona, Minnesota, on September 30, 1946. Mary Lou married the love of her life Dennis Bjorge (1946-2019) on September 5, 1967, and together they had two daughters.
Mary Lou grew up in Alma on the family farm, which provided her with delightful and winsome childhood adventures with her brother, Delmar, and sister, Diane, and many fond memories. She was an animal lover and trained her cat Toby to ride in a baby carriage and drink from a bottle. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She started her nursing career in Naval hospitals in both Key West, Florida and Lake Forest, Illinois. Mary Lou worked as a registered nurse in the community for over 50 years and was well respected by doctors, co-workers, and patients.
Mary Lou enjoyed traveling the United States to different states each year. She would love horseback riding on these trips and would even go spelunking. Some of her favorite pastimes were lunch dates with her friends, gardening, reading, and the Hallmark Channel. She was joyfully proud of her grandchildren and loved them with her whole heart. She attended their sports and school functions as their most dedicated cheerleader.
Mary Lou is survived by her daughters Tracey (John) Macsurak and Shelley Unsworth, grandchildren John Unsworth, Nicole Unsworth and Addyson Macsurak. She is further survived by her brother, Delmar Plank from Alma, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; her parents; and twin grandsons Anthony and Tyler Macsurak. She will be welcomed into the waiting arms of her loved ones as she joins them in heaven.
In Mary Lou’s memory, the family welcomes you to please consider a donation to the Ozaukee Humane Society as an expression of sympathy. Mary Lou shared the last years of her life in loving companionship with her adopted cats Shadow and Lucy.
Mary Lou will rest side by side with Dennis in their shared niche at the Prayer Garden and Columbarium outside of Advent Lutheran Church in Cedarburg.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.