Mary Lou Wiedholz, 87
Mary Lou Wiedholz (Maurer), 87, of Naples, FL, passed away on January 8, 2023 in Naples, Florida.
Mary Lou was born in Verona, Wisconsin to Louis & Adeline Maurer on July 19, 1935. She grew up on a dairy farm. Mary graduated from Verona High School in 1953 where she enjoyed drama club, student council, art and going to football games. She was working as a telephone operator for the Wisconsin Telephone Co. when she met the love of her life, James Wiedholz, who was a bartender at the Shamrock Club in Madison, Wisconsin. She was attracted to him because he was “nice looking, interesting and a nice person who was compassionate”. She loved sharing stories of her adventures as a flight attendant for North Central Airlines. But her favorite job was raising their 6 children. They were married in 1957 and enjoyed a beautiful life together for 65 years. The early years were in Milwaukee and they eventually moved to the small town of Cedarburg which she loved. She kept busy with all the kids activities and even enjoyed working part time at a local shop called Marline’s. She enjoyed most any craft including quilting, sewing, painting and everything in between. When the kids were grown they retired to a condo in Mequon where they were members of Lumen Christi Catholic Church. They bought a home in Naples, FL and became snowbirds before eventually moving there permanently. She has been a long time members of St. Agnes Catholic Church. She was involved in volunteering for Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House, St Vincent DePaul and Girl Scouts to name a few.
MaryLou is survived by her husband, James Francis Wiedholz of Madison, WI now residing in Naples, FL. She is also survived by her children Lisa Cholip (Ronald Jr.), James Wiedholz, Patty Wille (Bob), Julie Prochnow (Jeff), Laurie Beaman (Kevin) and Mary Kristin Gillis (Kevin) as well as 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Louis & Adeline, and her siblings Darlene Hatleberg (Luin), Bob Maurer (Glenys) & Carol Johnson (Johnnie) as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 - 10:30 AM at Lumen Christi Catholic Church 2750 W. Mequon Rd. Mequon, WI. Family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com. Memorials to the charity of your choice are appreciated.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to long caregiver Elaine Baker and the compassionate caregivers at AVOW Hospice House.