Mary Margaret Forncrook, 97
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at the Cedarburg Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, W63N527 Hanover Avenue, for Mary Margaret Forncrook who passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from natural causes at the age of 97 years. The Rev. Mark Weaver from Community United Methodist Church will officiate the service. Memorial visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Memorials to Community United Methodist Church appreciated.
Mary Margaret was born in Tomahawk on Wednesday, February 18, 1925, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Florence (nee Rigby) Bartmess. Mary married Robert L. Forncrook and they were blessed with 3 children. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church since 1956 and was a caring and loving Christian. Mary also taught Sunday school at church for many years. She would bowl every Wednesday afternoon at the Cedars up until two years ago and she golfed until she was 92 years old and even walked the course. Mary was a member of the Cedarburg Women's Club for many years. She was a poll worker for over 30 years and would stay for the whole 12 hours! Mary and her daughter were volunteers for Meals on Wheels until retiring last year. She loved life and people.
Mary is survived by her children, Mary Ellen Forncrook and Thomas (the late Karima) Forncrook; daughter-in-law, Patrice Forncrook; grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L.; son Robert W.; sister Betty Goes; brother Robert Bartmess; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
