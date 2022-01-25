Mary Scheer, 69
Mary Scheer passed away peacefully on January 13, 2022, at Froedtert Inpatient Hospice, surrounded by loving family. Mary was 69 years old.
Daughter of Helen Ann Schmitz (nee Coyne) and the late Elmer J. Schmitz, Mary attended S.C. Johnson Elementary School in Racine, West Bend High School, then graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She married Francis (Frank) Scheer on March 26, 1977, at St. James Catholic Church in Mequon. Later they moved to Indianapolis, IN, where they met many close and dear friends. Mary worked for Methodist and Wishard Hospitals in Indianapolis, then at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was employed in the laboratory as a medical technician.
Mary will be sadly missed by her beloved mother, Helen (the late Elmer) Schmitz. She was the fond sister of Patricia (Steven) Rinzel, Lynn (Doug) Podzilni, and Kathleen (Michael) Staral; dear sister-in-law of Richard (Shirley) Scheer, Susan (Steve) Pokey, and Michael (Deborah) Scheer. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary’s greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends. She loved to read history and science, to travel with friends and family, especially to national parks, golf, scuba diving and winter skiing.
Welcoming Mary into heaven will be her cherished husband, Francis (Frank) Scheer; father, Elmer J Schmitz; father-in-law, Elroy Scheer; mother-in-law, Rita Scheer; sister-in-law Anne Scheer; grandparents George and Olive Schmitz, Edward and Theresa (nee Whealon) Coyne; and many beloved family and friends.
Mass of Christian burial will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Road), Cedarburg.
The family will receive family and friends on Thursday at the church from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to favorite animal shelter or memorial of your choice are appreciated.
