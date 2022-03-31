Mary Tysver, 87
Mary Tysver of Cedarburg, formerly of Flossmoor, IL, passed away in the evening hours of Friday, February 25, 2022, at Alexian Village, Milwaukee, where she had been a resident for nearly three years. She was 87 years old.
Mary was born in Random Lake on August 8, 1934, daughter of James Fitzpatrick and Margaret Rogan Fitzpatrick. Mary attended Messmer High School in Milwaukee and then furthered her education at Marquette University where she earned a bachelor's degree in education in 1957.
Mary Fitzpatrick married Oliver Tysver on February 20, 1960, in Milwaukee. After their marriage, the newlyweds moved to Illinois to start a family. In the 1960s, Mary spent several years at home raising children in the south suburbs of Chicago before rejoining the workforce in 1970 as a grade-school teacher in the Chicago Heights School District. She worked as teacher until her retirement in 1993.
Mary and her husband, Oliver, moved to Cedarburg in the late 1990s to be closer to Mary's sister, Eileen Fitzpatrick. Mary enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, attending live theater, and taking part in American Association of University Women (AAUW) activities with her sister. She was known for her talents in the kitchen and made a mean apple pie.
Mary is survived by her husband, Oliver; her daughter, Peg Tysver, of Seattle, WA; and her sons Jim Tysver of Cedarburg, John Tysver of Miami, FL, and Peter Tysver of Seattle.
She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Eileen, with whom she was very close. Both Mary and Eileen were residents of Alexian Village and enjoyed spending time together there.
The family will not be holding services. In lieu of cards or flowers, we ask that donations be made to the AAUW.
The family would also like to thank the Alexian Village for its kind and steadfast care of Mary at the end of her life. The attentiveness of the nursing home staff during the COVID-19 pandemic was especially impressive. Mary was happy there in her final years.
