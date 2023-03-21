Mason J. Tomkiewicz, 19
Mason Tomkiewicz of the Town of Saukville took his own life on Friday 3/10/23 at the young age of 19.
Mason enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Mason also enjoyed making people laugh and helping others when he could. Mason was always caring and thought of others before himself.
Following Mason’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there may be a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Memorials in Mason’s honor, if desired, are suggested to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - www.afsp.org/chapter/wisconsin or afsp.org/MemorialFund.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.