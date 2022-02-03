Melanie A. Kaye, 44
Melanie A. Kaye, age 44 years, of Cedarburg died unexpectedly Saturday, January 29, 2022, at her home.
Melanie was born September 8, 1977, to Wayne and Karen Foster Feiereisen at Saint Michael’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She grew up in Saukville and graduated from Port Washington High School in 1996. After school she began working in early childhood education and spent over two decades in child care at Here We Grow Preschool at Living Hope Lutheran Church in Saukville, helping to shape the lives of hundreds of children.
Melanie married Michael Kaye on May 17, 2008. They welcomed a son, Patrick, to their family and enjoyed spending time outdoors and continuing Melanie’s family tradition of a yearly getaway to the Wisconsin Dells. She also enjoyed music, going to concerts and spending time with family and friends.
Most of all Melanie lived a life of kindness and love. Whether you knew Mel her whole life or just met her, you immediately felt her enthusiasm for life and wanted to spend more time with her. She will be missed by everyone whose life she touched.
Melanie is survived by her husband, Michael; son, Patrick; honorary mother, Gail Storm; McDonald and honorary sister, Samantha McDonald. She is further survived by her uncle Leroy (Susan) Feiereisen, aunt Linda Flannery, uncle Wayne (Grace) Foster, many cousins and relatives, and countless friends.
Her parents, Wayne and Karen, preceded her in death.
Pastor Kelly Nieman Anderson will officiate funeral services 1:30 p.m. Sunday, February 6, 2022. at Living Hope Lutheran Church, 851 West Dekora Street (Highway 33), Saukville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at Living Hope prior to the service.
Memorials to Here We Grow Preschool (851 West Dekora Street, Saukville, WI 53080) appreciated.
Poole Funeral Home / Crematory, Port Washington, is assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.