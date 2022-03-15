Melvin H. Eischen, 97
Melvin H. Eischen passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was 97 years old. Melvin was born in Milwaukee on March 13, 1924, to parents Bernard and Anna (Yearling) Eischen.
Melvin served in the United States Army and was stationed in France. After serving in World War II, he was honorably discharged. Melvin became a master plumber and was a member of the Plumbers and Steam Fitters Local 75. He was also a longtime member of Rose Harms American Legion Post 355 and was honored to have received a 60-year pin. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, and playing cards, especially sheepshead.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, LaVonne; children David Sr. (Nancy), Thomas (Deborah), Jane (Thomas) Kondracki, Joan (Maarten) Eischen-van Hasselt; grandchildren David Jr., Daniel, Peter, Tabatha, Amy, Matt, Andrew, Adam, Jonas, Mary, Amy, Kristine, Tyler, Steven, Pauline; and twenty great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Edwin Codling; siblings Allie, Rosemary “Rosie,” and Alvin; and great-granddaughter Reiley Rayne.
A memorial service will be held at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012 at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022. Family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Joe’s Parish in Grafton.
Melvin’s family extends a thank-you to Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon for the care and compassion they provided in his final days.
