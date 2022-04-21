Merilyn Ruth Aussprung, 90
Merilyn Ruth Aussprung of Cedarburg passed away April 18, 2022, at age 90 years. She was beloved wife of the late Gerald; loving mother of Dawn Dorsha, Debra (Andrew) Helgeson, and Scott (Debra) Aussprung; proud grandma of Bryan (Nickole), Kirsten (Geoffrey), Lindsey (Thomas), Erik, Benjamin, Caitlin and Zachary; proud Nana of Ruth, Margaret, Nora, Isabella, Elijah and Coco; dear sister-in-law of Ronald Aussprung. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, 6:00 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg. Family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. Inurnment Immanuel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran School Guardian Angel Program.
Mueller Funeral Home and Crematory, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or for online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.