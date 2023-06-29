Michael A. Caldwell, 75
Michael A. Caldwell, of Cedarburg, June 28, 2023 age 75 yrs. Beloved husband of Joyce (Nee Ziemer). Loving father of Peter (Toni) and Aaron. Loving grandpa of Nick, Tyler and Jaxon. Dear brother of Kathy (Jim) Biskupski. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 2, 2023 - 5:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Church, Cedarburg. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday from 3:00 PM - 4:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Faith Lutheran Church are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent and complete obituary can be found at www.muellerfuneralhome.com.