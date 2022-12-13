Michael G. Sukowski, 78
Michael G. Sukowski, of Town of Cedarburg, went to his heavenly home in the early hours of Monday, November 21, 2022 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend, Wisconsin. He was 78 years old.
Mike was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the son of George and Louise (nee Walfert) Sukowski on May 3, 1944. He married Darlene Ott, of Town of Cedarburg, on May 3, 1969 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Grafton, where he was confirmed a few weeks before the wedding. Mike was united in marriage on his 25th birthday. They were married 53 years.
Big Mike attended Milwaukee schools and was a 31 year retiree of Briggs and Stratton in Wauwatosa, where he worked 3rd shift in Die Cast. After retiring from Briggs he was able to enjoy cash cropping on their farm, which was his wife's family homestead. He loved the farm and his tractors. Mike liked playing sheepshead and played in a card club with friends. He also collected baseball hats with patriotic sports and farm related themes. He was an avid TV fan of the Bucks, Brewers, Packers, Wisconsin teams, and old time westerns.
Mike served in the US Army and reserves.
He is survived by his beloved wife Darlene (nee Ott), his brother Ronald of Milwaukee, his godchildren Tyler Krueger of Marion, Wisconsin, Robert Fleischmann of Belvidere ,Illinois, Kevin Krueger of Ashippun, Wisconsin, cousins and friends who he was known as Huggy Bear.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, George and Louise Sukowski, his brothers Wayne and Dennis, and his in-laws Edward and Leona “Onie” (nee Schlegel) Ott.
A memorial service for Mike will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (701 Washington St. Grafton, WI 53024) on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at 3:00PM. The family will receive visitors from 1:30PM until the time of the service at church. Reverend Jacob Shultz will be officiating. Mike will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery in Grafton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church quilters, women's guild, or an organization of your choice are appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Mary’s Ozaukee Hospital, Lauren C. and Helen E. at New Castle Place, Angela, Ashley, and Christina from Horizon Hospice, Deborah Colavita and Polly Morrison for their loving care and help. Also thank you to Pastors Anderson, Schultz, Prahl, Maschke, Wohlers for all their visits and words of comfort.
