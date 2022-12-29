Michael J. Cherveny, 74

Michael J. Cherveny of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 74 years.

Mike was born on May 6, 1948, in Sheboygan Falls, the son of the late Gilbert Cherveny and the late Dorothy (nee Nagel) Cherveny. He was later united in marriage to the late Judy Picard on February 15, 1969, in Sheboygan Falls. Together their marriage was blessed with three sons, Patrick, Eric, and Nathan.

Mike is survived by his three loving sons: Patrick (Caren) Cherveny, Eric (Elizabeth) Cherveny, and Nathan (Courtney) Cherveny; and grandchildren: Alec, Gavin, Hadley, Clara, Audrianna, Avery, and Cole Cherveny. Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy Cherveny; and his brother, Leigh (Sandy) Cherveny. He is further survived by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory (W63N527 Hanover Ave.), Cedarburg, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 6th Ave.), Grafton, with the Rev. Luke Anderson presiding. There will also be a visitation on Thursday, at the church, prior to the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Mike will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Judy, at Immanuel Cemetery in Cedarburg following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated.

