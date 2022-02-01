Michael James Katarincic ‘Mickey’
With an incomparable will to live, Michael James Katarincic “Mickey” fought courageously for 35 years after a tragic auto accident left his health terribly compromised. Still Mickey never let his health complications deter his positive, compassionate, and fun-loving approach to life. Mickey is an absolute inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of spending time with him. He was selfless, caring, and generous to every human he encountered. While his infectious spirit would never relent, his physical body finally did on January 25, 2022. Gone from this world, but irreplaceable in our hearts.
Mickey is reunited with his father, Frank; grandparents; and friends Rob and Bob in the afterlife.
He is survived by his very proud and loving mother, Wendy (nee Hanson); brother, Tony (Mary) Katarincic; nieces and nephews: Keaton, Donovan and Sophia; along with other family members and many devoted friends. Particularly the ones he so enjoyed taking money from on the golf course and card table!
A celebration of life will be scheduled for this summer. Details to be communicated by friends and family over coming months. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of “Mickey” to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.