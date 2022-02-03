Michael Patrick Gahagan, 68
Michael Gahagan passed late evening January 27, 2022 at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Mequon. He was born March 25, 1953 in County Limerick, Ireland. Adopted in 1954 by Owen and Joan Gahagan, he was raised in Madison, where he attended the Edgewood School through 12th grade. A natural athlete, Michael excelled at long-distance running, and earned a full scholarship to the University of Notre Dame.
After his degree from Notre Dame in English, Michael had considered continuing his studies to become a teacher but found his lifelong passion and career in radio broadcasting after graduation. Progressing through the various functions in radio broadcasting, Michael found his early success in radio as a salesperson and later as a general manager. He spent years as an active member of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and served as an advocate and representative for Wisconsin broadcasting issues. His career in radio brought him and his family to Chicago, Milwaukee, and most recently in Saginaw, MI, where he served as a general manager at the MacDonald Broadcasting Company.
Michael is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 42 years, Patti; his sons Patrick and Danny; his brother, John; his sisters Pamela and Mara; treasured siblings-in-law, nieces and nephews, coaches and teammates, and lifelong dear friends - all of whom have supported him faithfully throughout his life and his recent illness. His loved ones will be conducting a private celebration of his life at a later date.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.