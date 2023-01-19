Michele L. Nowicki, 57
Michele L. Nowicki passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023. She was born on May 27, 1965, in Oshkosh. She was the daughter of the late Sandra Halenkamp and granddaughter of the late Lorraine Knoblock. She graduated from Oshkosh West High School and later earned her bachelor’s degree in International Relations and French at UW-Madison where she met her husband, Daniel Nowicki. The two had a brief stint in Texas as they were starting their family, but decided to move back to Wisconsin to be closer to family.
She owned two stores in downtown Cedarburg and loved to contribute to the community. She spent countless hours planning, fundraising, and participating in local events. She had a unique talent for decorating and was able to make anything look beautiful and feel warm. She loved flowers and loved to organize planting parties with the neighbors. She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most loving “Oma” for the kids.
Michele is survived by her husband, Dan; her three children and their spouses Nathan and Lacy, Kika and Paul, and Cassie and Liam; and two grandchildren, Clara and Henry. She is further survived by her two sisters, Christine and LeAnn.
Memorial services will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, W63-N527 Hanover Ave., Cedarburg on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.