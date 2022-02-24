Mitchell W. Ticoras, 90
Mitchell W. Ticoras passed away on February 22, 2022. He was born on September 13, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, son of William “Basil” and Sofia Ticoras. He married Dionisia “Diane” (nee Vasilion) on March 7, 1965. She preceded him in death on December 24, 2010. Surviving children are William (Betty) Ticoras and Sofia Hamner; and grandchildren are Mitchell and Christopher Ticoras, and Maria and Lydia Hamner. After his wife’s passing, Mitchell found a special friend and travel partner in Diane Kirchen, who became a part of the family.
Mitchell graduated from Youngstown State University in 1955 with a degree in Accounting. He initially ran the family grocery market in Warren, OH, until its closing. In 1973, he went to work with the U.S. Treasury Department in Milwaukee and moved to Thiensville.
Mitchell really enjoyed travel and the history behind the areas, bird watching and everything about trains. Most importantly, he loved his family and friends, especially his four grandchildren, that he would have done anything for.
Visitation at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 9400 W. Congress St., Milwaukee, on Monday, February 28, from 10-11:30 a.m., with service at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Pinelawn. Luncheon to follow at Alioto’s. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
Krause Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.krausefuneralhome.com or call 414-464-4640.