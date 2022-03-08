Mrs. Kathy Jean Reindl, 76
Mrs. Kathy Jean (Luitink) Reindl, 76, of Cedarburg passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 6, 2022, in the loving arms of her husband of 55 years.
Kathy was born on January 19, 1946, to the union of Ardith and Tom Luitink at Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX. Kathy was the youngest of 2 children. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother and she will be dearly missed.
Kathy was passionate about her family and simply adored her grandchildren. She was an AMAZING cook, a TALENTED artist who loved making holiday cards and sewed amazing clothes over her lifetime. Kathy accepted Christ in her life at an early age and was a member at St. John Lutheran Church for decades.
After Kathy graduated from Custer High School in 1964, she went on to further her education at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie. She was passionate about giving back to the community and would donate her time as an election worker, giving blood, volunteering at the church (i.e., making baptismal doves, church banners, singing in the choir) and, she also enjoyed spending time with her Retreat Club, Sisters in Christ and at her local YMCA where she was a “Silver Sneaker.”
Kathy was united in Holy matrimony to Dale C. Reindl on August 20, 1966; to this union 3 children were born, David (Carol), Steven (Latasha) and Matthew (Tina). She is survived by her cherished grandchildren, Vanessa, Jasmine (Nicholas), Joshua, Delaney, Hunter and Dalton, and several cousins, nieces and nephews and many longtime friends that she enjoyed spending time with.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Ardith and Tom Luitink, and her sister Karen Jane Baudhuin.
Kathy will be desperately missed by all those that she’s left behind and touched in so many ways. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss. She was truly one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1193 Lakefield Road, Grafton, with a celebration of life service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org), an organization Kathy felt strongly about. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Reindl family.