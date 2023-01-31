Muriel Joyce (Hoffmann) McCoy, 95
Born to eternal life on January 18, 2023, at the age of 95, peacefully passing in her sleep at Lasata Crossings, Cedarburg. No formal services will be held; however, a private family celebration of Muriel’s life will be held in the near future, to share stories and remember her spirit of joy, shared with all she met, but especially missed already by her children and dear friends.
Muriel was born on April 24, 1927, in Milwaukee, and grew up during the Great Depression with three other siblings, James, Betty, and Judy. Her work ethic, appreciation for the simple things, and frugal ways were informed by the challenges that her family faced during this time. Muriel graduated from Milwaukee Washington High School and began her professional work life immediately after. Muriel served as a bookkeeper for several businesses, setting a foundation for the family business down the road. In addition to her professional life, Muriel enjoyed movies with friends, dances, and the sunshine.
In 1950, Muriel married Donald McCoy, having met in high school, with whom she lovingly raised four sons, James, Thomas, Daniel, and David. The family attended the Pilgrim Congregational Church, where one disciplinary glance from Mom quieted things down-pew. While lovingly raising the four boys, Muriel also assisted her husband in founding, and over the years expanding McCoy Contractors, a family basement repair business. The two enjoyed traveling together over the years, although they parted ways late in life.
Muriel was an avid golfer in retirement, knitted beautiful sweaters, and made colorful themed birthday cakes for family occasions. She embodied the understanding that to have a friend, one needs to be a friend. Her playful banter and light-hearted nature were a gift to those around her. Muriel was a perfect confidant with a kind listening ear and an ability to keep sensitive information shared close to her heart. Muriel was an avid reader and dedicated crossword puzzle maven, perhaps a contributing factor in her sharp wit throughout the years.
Muriel was honest, dependable, trustworthy, and deeply appreciative of the simple things in life - a kind word, a sincere smile, a generous act. Muriel was well-loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends, yet she was thankful, and the family is thankful for the full life that she lived.
Muriel is survived by three sons Thomas (Sally), Daniel (Carol), and David (Susan Zeimet) McCoy; further survived by grandchildren Matthew (Chrissy) and Callie (Jevon) Deede; Reed, Caroline, and Jamie McCoy; and Leyna and Isabella Zeimet, respectively further survived by her great-grandchildren Lynley Deede and Capri McCoy; beloved niece Karla Wallace, cherished sister-in-law Carol Hoffmann, dear friend Elaine Keller, and many other relatives and friends. Muriel was preceded in death by her parents, Alois and Marie (nee Schwan) Hoffmann; siblings James Hoffmann, Betty (Red) Wollslair, Judy (Frank) Pecoraro; and beloved son, James McCoy (Lori).
