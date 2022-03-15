Myrtle Fern Truchan, 95
Myrtle Fern Truchan (nee Knutson) was called home to the Lord on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the age of 95. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent for 51 years; the loving mother of Gerald Eugene (Tracy) Truchan, James Francis (Julie) Truchan, and Mary (Dimitrios) Mavraganis; the proud grandmother of Hilary Truchan (Michael Weber), Nathan (Samantha) Truchan and Ellie and Lia Mavraganis; and the great-grandmother of Adeline Fern.
She is now reunited in heaven with husband Vincent; parents Halvor and Elsie Knutson; and siblings Lawrence, Charles, Ruth, Doris and Dorothy, as well as many other dear family members and friends.
Myrtle was born in 1926 and enjoyed reminiscing about growing up on her parents’ farm in Blair. At the age of 18, she moved to Milwaukee, met her husband, and, together, dedicated her life to her family in Cedarburg. Myrtle attended St. Francis Borgia Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. She was a member of the Cedarburg’s Woman’s Club for nearly 40 years. It was finally in her seventies that she retired from having cleaned homes of countless families through Cedarburg, Grafton, Mequon, and Fox Point.
Myrtle was a strong woman of Norwegian descent, whose work ethic was like no other. It is time to rest now, Mom, with all of your loved ones in the glorious and loving embrace of our Lord Jesus Christ.
Visitation will be at St. Francis Borgia Church, located on 1375 Covered Bridge Road in Cedarburg, on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 12-1 p.m. Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Francis Borgia Church are most appreciated.
Schramka Funeral Homes is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com or call 262-242-3120.