Nanciana Buikus, 71
Nanciana (nee Davis) Buikus, age 71, of Thiensville passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children and entered into eternal life on February 15, 2022, following a 2-year battle with late stage ovarian cancer, far exceeding her original prognosis. Despite the cancer, she insisted on living her life to the fullest, doing all the things she loved with all the people and dogs she loved doing them with.
Nanciana was born and raised in Milwaukee, and was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ralph and Helen (nee McDowell) Davis. Nanciana graduated from UW-Stout with a degree in studio art, then furthered her education at Alverno College with a master’s degree in nursing and psychology, and dedicated the rest of her life and career to caring for others. Nanciana was a longtime resident of Cedarburg until recently, where she owned an antique store as she raised her children before returning to nursing administrative work.
Nanciana’s life centered around faith and family. Her loves included her children, painting, antiquing, gardening, walking, cooking, and her dogs, Kilo and Nipsey. Warm, outgoing, and upbeat, she was incredibly strong, loving, caring, compassionate, and generous. Her smile lit up every room, and she gave the best hugs. She would give anything to anyone, no questions asked. We should all strive to follow her example, in life and in death.
Nanciana is survived by her beloved children, Michael Buikus, Elizabeth Buikus, Laura Buikus, and Anna (Joshua) Norton; and her dear brothers, David Davis and Paul Davis. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Our deepest thanks and gratitude to Dr. Francois Blumenfeld-Kouchner and the oncology team at St. Mary’s-Ozaukee for their tremendous dedication and compassionate care provided to her the last 2 years, giving her family and friends the greatest gifts of time and hope. Additional thanks and gratitude to Cheryl, Colleen, and the rest of the nursing team at Horizon Home Care and Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice for their delicate and attentive care provided to her in the last few weeks of her life, giving her children comfort and peace of mind.
A celebration of Nanciana’s life will take place at Cedar Creek Community Church, 1414 1st Ave., Grafton, on Friday, February 18, 2022, with a visitation beginning at 12 p.m. and service beginning at 2 p.m. Immediately following the service, burial will take place at Zur Ruhe Cemetery, N69W60001 Bridge Road, Cedarburg. All are welcome to attend. Please bring your best stories and memories of Nanciana to encourage laughter, love, and appreciation.
In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with a random act of kindness in Nanciana’s honor. In remembrance donations in Nanciana’s name can be made to Family Sharing of Ozaukee County or any charitable organization of your choice which serves others.
