Nancy B. Tozzi, 89
Nancy Barbara Tozzi (nee Kara) passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Fox Point, Wisconsin at the age of 89. Nancy was born on January 14, 1934 in Berwyn Illinois, daughter of John and Lillian (nee Sladek) Kara.
Nancy was a graduate of DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois and was the proud mother of four children and seven grandchildren. Nancy helped many people during her years as an Alcohol and Drug Counselor. Nancy enjoyed art, music, literature and was also a gifted pianist, beginning her passion for the piano at age three. Nancy had a great and witty sense of humor and was a talented seamstress and avid knitter.
Nancy will be sadly missed by her children; Caroline (Mike) Baird of Montpelier, VA; Michael (Julie) Tozzi of Spokane, WA; Jean (Jon) Christiaansen, of Cedarburg, WI; Christine (Don) Tozzi-Shupp of Oakland, CA; Grandchildren Connor Baird; Kara Baird; Everett Hollister Tozzi; Maria (Christian) Taylor; Ray Tozzi; Bryce Christiaansen; extended family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Michael A. Tozzi; Parents John and Lillian; Sister Eugenia Schloss; Grandson Brent Christiaansen.
A private family burial will take place at the Saint Francis Borgia Cemetery, Mequon WI.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Nancy’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.