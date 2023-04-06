Nancy Boeselager, 80
Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend~ Nancy Boeselager of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 2nd at the age of 80, surrounded by family and a lifetime of love. She valiantly fought a 2 1/2 year battle with lung cancer (having never been a smoker), with courage and strength beyond measure.
Nancy was born on November 6, 1942 to the late Kurt and Meta Koehler. Sister of Marcie (Koehler) Waters. At age 21, she married her husband, best friend of 58 years and the love of her life, Jerry Boeselager. Their marriage and devotion to each other was an inspiration to her family and everyone who knew them. In her final moments, their immense love for each other was felt by everyone.
Together they raised 3 wonderful children, Scott, Julie and Mike. She was delighted to welcome her son-in-law, David (Julie) Kluge, and daughter-in-laws, Joanne (Mike) and Jen (Scott) Boeselager into the family.
Nancy was pure, selfless, and happiest when surrounded by her family. Her greatest joy in life was taking care of her family and spending time with her six grandchildren Kate, Amy, Lauren, Kelly, Alex, and Ally, as well as her two step grandchildren, Julia and Tyler. They could always count on seeing their grandma in the audience of a sporting event, at every birthday celebration, and at church on Sunday mornings. She made each and every one of them feel special and never failed to be their biggest cheerleader and supporter. Her patience, kindness and compassion for her family and faith were evident in everything she did. Her attention to detail and all the “little touches” are what she was known for and what made every family gathering special.
She loved to garden, color, scrapbook and decorate the Christmas tree. She always hosted Christmas and her cookies and sticky toffee pudding were the highlight. She also found great joy in shopping, rummage sales and finding the ultimate deal. She and Jerry loved to travel and cherished their memories of summer vacations spent up north, trips to Bermuda, Gulf Shores, Germany, Scotland and many family cruises.
But most of all, she loved to bake and cook. She could always be found in the kitchen and was known for her “famous grilled cheese sandwiches,” which her grandchildren requested almost every time they visited. They were known to say, “There’s always something good to eat at grandma’s!” The cookbook she diligently hand wrote for each grandchild with all her family favorite recipes, will be treasured forever.
She was loved beyond words, will be missed dearly, and will remain in our hearts forever.
We want to thank the nurses at Froedtert West Bend Hospital and Horizon’s Lawlis Family Hospice for their compassion and care, and kindness to our family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg on Monday, April 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm. Visitation for family and friends will be Monday at the Church from 10:30-12:00 pm. A private burial will follow the mass.
To celebrate Nancy’s life and in lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in her name to the Lawlis Family Hospice Center, 13111 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53097. (www.horizonhomecareandhospice.org) For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.