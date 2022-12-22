Nancy Clare Graser, 83
Nancy Clare Graser (nee Huempfner), 83, died peacefully in her home on December 19, surrounded by her children: Elizabeth Graser-Thurlow, Matthew (Bryanne) Graser, Jennifer (Jason) Martone. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vincent, and dear son Daniel. She was a proud Grandma of Thomas, Andrew, Ella, Nora, Kathryn, Charlie, Jennifer, Amelia, Joseph, and Caroline. Will be missed dearly by her sister and best friend, Joanne, and recently deceased brother, Harry.
Nancy enjoyed the little things in life: former parishioner of St. Monica’s Congregation, member of Christ Child Society for over 50 years, avid rose gardener, singer in SFB choir, an adventurous cook and baker who appreciated all things homemade, classical music listener, and above everything else, she valued and prioritized family/faith/friends.
Please join us on Dec. 27 at Saint Francis Borgia North Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, for 9 a.m. visitation and 10 a.m. Mass with burial and luncheon following. Memorials to Christ Child Society would be appreciated in her memory.
