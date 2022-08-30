Nancy E. Chenery, 75
Longtime Ozaukee County and Town of Grafton resident Nancy Chenery passed away peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the age of 75. Nancy Eleanor Hughes was born on March 1, 1947, the daughter Eldred and Eleanor (nee Shibilski) Hughes. She was united in Holy Matrimony to John “Jack” Chenery at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Thiensville on January 22, 1966.
She is the beloved wife for 56 years of Jack Chenery; loving mother of Katie (Chris) Rogahn and Patrick (Christy) Chenery; proud grandmother of Leah, Gwendolyn and Adeline Rogahn, Evelyn, Sophia, Joseph and Matthew Chenery; also survived by the relatives and friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister Susan Hughes.
Nancy met her future husband, Jack, in high school at the Milky Way Drive-In in Glendale. When Nancy had no ride home, Jack offered to take her all the way back to Thiensville (That was before there was an interstate!) They fell head over heels for each other and when Jack went away to college, they secretly wrote love letters back and forth. The two couldn’t stand to be apart though and soon got married. They raised two exceptional children and eventually moved to Grafton and built their beautiful home on Lake Michigan. Nancy had a great love for beauty that was evident in her artwork, decorating and her picturesque gardens. She worked as a graphic artist for Schlitz Audubon Nature center, showed her artwork in local art shows, painted murals for the Milwaukee Public Museum and did custom decorative painting for many clients.
She loved traveling with her family to Florida and out west to ski. She loved the outdoors and fostered a love for it in her children. She had a deep love for God and the Catholic faith. Nancy generously gave her time to help Miles Christi religious order by assisting at retreats and fundraising. She spent much of her time in her later years praying for her dear family and attending daily Mass. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking care of her flowers and gardens up to the last day she was home.
Nancy, also known as Little One, Mom, Marmie and Nana, will be missed so very much!
At the time of publication the funeral service information has not been finalized. Please visit the funeral homes website, www.eernissefuneralhome.com or call 262-376-9600 for updated service information.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Institute of Christ the King (www.institute-christ-king.org), are appreciated.
Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, Michael Schramka associate, is assisting the family.