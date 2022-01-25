Nancy J. Wheelock
Nancy J. Wheelock of Grafton peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Kathy’s Hospice in Jackson.
Nancy spent most of her life working at McDonald’s in Cedarburg. She spent her free time bowling, playing Yahtzee, reading, playing cards, and gardening. Nancy was known for cooking her potato salad and she loved watching her grandchildren play sports and concerts.
Nancy was a devoted mother to Scott and Steven and loving grandmother to Carson, Samantha, and Zach. She is further survived by many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Wheelock.
Funeral services for Nancy will be held at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road in Grafton, at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, with a visitation 12:00-1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
