Nancy Lee Senn, 83
Nancy Lee Senn passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Nancy was born on April 30, 1938, in Milwaukee. She was the daughter of Lester and Helen (nee Ware) Bulson.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Lamar; children Scott (Ana) Senn, Sheryl (Alan) Kim, Spencer (Tami) Senn, Susanne Senn, and Stacey (Tyson) Nolte; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Jean Eales, other family, and many friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 701 Washington Ave., Grafton. Pastor Luke Anderson will officiate. Nancy will be placed at St. Paul’s Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton are appreciated.
