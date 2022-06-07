Nancy M. Milbauer, 79
Our beloved mother, wife, sister, grandmother, friend and neighbor, Nancy Milbauer, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2022, she was 79 years old. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Gene; children: Mike (Barb) Milbauer of Florida and Patti (Chad) Vorbrich of North Carolina; Sister BJ (Ken) Pliskie of Cedarburg; Five grandchildren: Matt Kinzel, Michael Milbauer, Jr., Nick Milbauer, Madison Vorbrich and Ethan Vorbrich; Four great-grandchildren: Jordan Kraemer, Peyton Kinzel, Carter Milbauer and Layla Milbauer; other relatives and many friends.
Nancy loved anything to do with crafting, especially making scrapbooks and going to craft shows. She enjoyed going to the casino with her husband Gene, even if they lost money! She volunteered for many years at Family Sharing in Grafton and spent a lot of time with friends at the Senior Center in Grafton, playing Mexican Train and Bingo. She was a member of the Cedarettes Homemakers Club for over 50 years in Cedarburg and ran the cream puff booth at the Ozaukee County Fair for 13 years, some say she was the best “cream puff maker there!” She enjoyed planning her high school and family reunions, and going to her family’s cottage up north. She was lucky enough to see some of her favorite singers many times in concert: Neil Diamond, Tina Turner and Rod Stewart, she was a huge fan of all three. Her bright smile, blue eyes, jokes and stories will be missed dearly, her family was everything to her.
A memorial service was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Monday, June 6, 2022 - 11:30 AM. Visitation was held at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of service. Memorials to the Parkinson’s Foundation are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.