Nancy Shock, 67
Nancy Shock (nee Lampe) passed away surrounded by her loving family on July 27, 2022, at the age of 67 in Grafton.
Nancy was born on May 23, 1955, in Milwaukee to the late Edison Lampe and Patricia Beatty. She was later united in marriage to Richard in 1974 at St. John Lutheran Church in Grafton. Their marriage was blessed with one son, Nick.
Because of Nancy’s love for her church, St. John Lakefield, she was highly involved in the church choir, and she was a Sunday school teacher. Nancy had too many bird feeders to count and loved to watch the birds every day, especially the cardinals in the winter. Nancy enjoyed fishing, camping, and driving the ATV’s. But her one true hobby was crafting. She crafted anything from baptismal banners, wreaths, beads, anything to do with flowers, and seasonal crafts were her favorite. Nancy was one to share her arts and crafts with everyone.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Richard, and her son, Nick (Becky); her mother, Patricia; and two siblings: Linda (Bob) Tolson and Bill. She has 3 grandchildren, Kaiya, Brady, and Bennett. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Debbie (Tom), Pam (Craig) Griffith, and Sue (Ed) White and her brother-in law, Steve; nephews, Jason, Craig, Chad, Brad, Tim, Tony, Rob, Steven Jr. and her nieces, Melissa, Brenda, Sarah, Theresa, Amanda, and Leah. She is further survived by many friends and family.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father; sister, Carol Dalvik (nee Lampe); her sister-in-law June Shock, and her father-in-law, Ellsworth, and mother-in-law, Shirley. Nancy is also joining her favorite cats, Spot and Gizmo, in heaven.
A memorial service for Nancy was held at St. John Lutheran Church, 1193 Lakefield Road in Grafton on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. after the visitation from 10:00 - 11:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John Lutheran Memorial Fund are appreciated. Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.