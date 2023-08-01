Nancy Tucholka, 83
Thursday, July 28th, 2023, Nancy Tucholka at the age 83, peacefully joined her husband, David Tucholka in heaven.
Survived by their three sons, Steve (Barb), Scott (Janice) and Bill (Kim). Grandmother of Angela (Justin), Christina (Evan), Nicholas (Katie), Jennifer, Jenni (Matt), Garrett (Courtney) and Jordan; Great-Grandmother of Hunter, Haley, Tyler, Steven, Madison, Macalister, and Scarlett. Further Survived by Sisters-in-law Irene Gnacinski and Natalie Tucholka, extended family members and friends.
Nancy was the daughter of Robert and Ruth Lees. Born on October 9, 1939, in the city of Milwaukee. She was the big sister to John and Ron Lees. The family lived in Wauwatosa, where she eventually attended Wauwatosa High School.
Nancy and David’s love story began after Nancy graduated high school. They married on August 2, 1958.
In the early years of their marriage Nancy was a stay-at-home Mom. Eventually joining the workforce as a lab technician in the Dairy division of Universal Foods, Beloit. Continuing her career at the Cedarburg Dairy. She later went to work part-time for Marline’s downtown Cedarburg General Store and Ye Olde Stencil House.
Over the years, Nancy was involved in numerous clubs and activities. Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, Beer Town Campers, Blackhawk Voyageurs Drum & Bugle Corp, local bowling leagues and the women’s auxiliary at SSYC. She had many hobbies and talents beyond homemaking and spending time with Dave, family, and friends, which included crafts of all kinds (puppets, painting, ceramics, small woodworking and card making, just to mention a few).
With Dave at her side and her close connections with family and friends, Nancy lived a full and rich life.
Funeral Service will be held on the day that would have been Nancy & Dave’s 65th Wedding Anniversary. Wednesday, August 2, 2023, 3:00PM at Immanuel Lutheran Church (W61 N498 Washington Ave., Cedarburg). In state on Wednesday, at the church, from 2:00PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Nancy’s honor to the Alzheimer's Association.