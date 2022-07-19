Neal A. Boehlke
Germantown - Neal A. Boehlke, 74, of Germantown, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon, WI.
He was born at home in (Freistadt) Mequon, WI, on October 28, 1947, the son of John H. and Erna C. Bartell Boehlke. He was baptized November 02, 1947, and confirmed in his faith on March 26, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church Freistadt, Mequon. He married his beloved wife and partner, Diane C. Gierach, on August 03, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church Freistadt, in Mequon, WI. Neal was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church Freistadt.
Neal was an Insurance Agent for Hackbarth Insurance Services Inc. for 21 years. Neal served his hometown as church organist on Sundays and played in the church bell choir. He loved singing in both the church male and mixed choirs. He was the custodian for the church and school grounds for many years. Neal and Diane were foster parents for 10 years for children who needed a safe and loving home. His unselfishness was apparent and a testament to his upbringing and his faith. Neal enjoyed music, gardening, woodworking, puzzles and outings with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Diane Boehlke of Germantown, son Daniel (Chicayo) Boehlke of Osaka, Japan, daughter Lorri (Kelly) Sell of LaVista, NE. his grandchildren: Sho Boehlke, Julia Boehlke, Rebecca (Layne) Kettelhake of Papillion, NE and great granddaughter, Korbynn Kettelhake.
His siblings: Dear brother to Leona Lund and Carolyn Abbiehl. Dear brother-in-law to Palmer (Doris) Groth, Lorna Boehlke and Arlene Boehlke. The late Vern (Connie) Gierach, Darlene (Donald) Medlin, Thomas (Gloria) Gierach, Douglas (Janet) Gierach and Dale (Donna) Gierach.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings: Raymond Boehlke, Lillian (Donald) Otting, John F. (Virginia) Boehlke, Margaret Groth, Alvin (Barbara) Boehlke and Frederick Boehlke.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friends may call from 4:00 - 6:00 PM, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church Freistadt, in Mequon, WI. 10729 W Freistadt Rd, Mequon, WI.
SERVICE: Memorial Services will be held at 6:00 PM, on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church Freistadt, in Mequon, WI., with Rev. Carl Lehenbauer officiating.
Memorials in Neal’s name may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church Freistadt, or Lutheran Hour Ministries.
Special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and Hospice Staff at Lawlis Family Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Neal and family.
Please see www.muellerfuneralhome.com for more information.