Nicole Wiese, 38
Born to Eternal Life February 25, 2023 at the age of 38 years. Beloved daughter of Dennis and Betty (nee Hessel) Wiese. Loving niece of Linda and Paul Wiedner, Ralph and Julie Wiese, Pam Seales, Mary and Cory Zahn, Fr. Gerald Hessel, Maria Hessel, Janet Hessel and Kurt Hetzel, Lois and Stan Konieczka, Joyce and Randy Schultz, Diane Bennett, and Ron Burgardt. Preceded in death by her stepbrother: Michael Wiese; grandparents: Joseph and Theresa Hessel, Victoria Genske Hessel, Ralph and Viola Wiese; Aunts and Uncles: Robert and Joan Wolf, Thomas Hessel, Jean Burgardt, Karen Lawrence.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 7th, 2023 at Schramka Funeral Home (423 N. Main St. Thiensville WI. 53092) from 5 pm until 6:30 pm Vigil Service; Also Wednesday March 8th at Our Lady of Divine Providence-St. Casmir Site (2600 N Bremen St, Milwaukee, WI 53212) from 9 am. until time of Mass at 11 am.