Nilus Lawrence Willkom, 96
Nilus Willkom passed away at his home on December 22, 2022. He was born on June 30, 1926, in Boyd to Lawrence and Catherine Willkom. He graduated from Boyd High School in 1944. Following high school, he was proud to serve in World War II in the United States Army from October 1944 until August 1946. Working his way to the rank of Staff Sergeant, he was awarded the following medals and honors: Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater Ribbon w/Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). At the age of 15 he met Bernadette Dzienkowski. They were married on October 27, 1949, and were blessed with three children.
After returning from the war, he worked at his family’s general store in Boyd. He then attended watch making school in Denver, Colorado. He also worked for Lorillard Tobacco in Wausau, Wolverine Shoe in Missouri and Johnston Cookie in Menomonee Falls. In 1953 Nilus and Bernadette moved to Grafton, where they built a home and started their family. In 1958, Nilus began working for the Hershey Company until he retired in 1990. During his 32-year retirement, Nilus enjoyed doing dealer trades for local car dealerships and traveling to Golf Shores to escape winter.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed taking his family on vacations, working on cars, and going to auctions.
Nilus was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Catherine; and 8 siblings. He is survived by his loving wife, Bernadette; daughter Peggy (the late Fred) Bertling, daughter Patty (Jim) Loppnow, and son James (Amy) Willkom; three grandchildren Kathleen (Jason) Grube, Jonathon Loppnow, Thomas (Elizabeth) Bertling; and two great-grandchildren, Madelyn and Russell.
Services will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 1619 Washington St., Grafton, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Visitation is at 11:00 a.m. with a Mass to follow at noon. A military burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice would be appreciated.
