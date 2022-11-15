Norma A. Pierce
Norma Pierce of Mequon passed away peacefully Friday, October 28, 2022.
Born Norma Arlene Quast in 1934 in Forbes, North Dakota, she was raised on the family farm, rode her prized horse Tony to school and starred on the high school basketball team. After graduating from business college, she married Kenneth Clark “KC” Pierce of nearby Ellendale, North Dakota, and moved to Lake Park, Minnesota, later building a home in Mequon.
After working as a stay-at-home mom and raising four children, Norma served as a secretary for the Mequon-Thiensville School District for over 20 years. She was a devoted follower of all Wisconsin sports teams - especially the Brewers - and enjoyed playing bridge and having a laugh with her close friends. She loved nothing more than to invite friends in for a cup of coffee or an old fashioned.
In retirement she devoted her time to attending her grandchildren’s school and sporting events, traveling, and volunteering at Crossroads Presbyterian Church. Diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma in 2007, she faced down her cancer with resilience, determination and humor. Her happiest moments were watching the whole family play baseball in the front yard.
Norma’s beloved husband of 64 years, KC, preceded her in death in 2018. She is survived by her daughter Kary (Kevin); sons Michael (Laurie), Douglas (Nancy) and John (Jon); eight grandchildren: Eric (Steph), Brian (Natalie), Matt (Naomi), Jennifer, Jeff, Katie (Brittany), Nicholas, and Alex; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be Friday, November 25, 5:00 p.m. at Crossroads Presbyterian Church, 6031 W. Chapel Hill Road, Mequon, with a reception to follow.
Special thanks to Dr. Parameswaran Hari as well as the team at Azura Memory Care in Brookfield. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or Alzheimer’s Association.
