Norris Lee Erickson, 76
Norris Lee Erickson, 76, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022. He was born in Ironwood, Michigan, on October 7, 1945, to August and Edna (Nyman) Erickson. He graduated from A.D. Johnston High School in Bessemer, MI, in 1964 and enlisted in the Navy shortly thereafter.
Norris served in the United States Navy on USS Zelima AF-49 from 1964-1968, primarily as a marine mechanic. USS Zelima was a supply ship during the Vietnam war that restocked ships with fuel, food and the troops in Vietnam with supplies. After the war, he was part of the Naval reserves until his honorable discharge in 1978 as an E6. Norris was a member of the American Legion, Post 82 in Port Washington.
On September 7, 2019, Norris was on the flight of a lifetime. His son, Michael, was his guardian for the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. It was an exhilarating and exhausting day, and it was such a joy to welcome the veterans back that night.
Norris was united in marriage with Judi (Anderson) Erickson on September 26, 1970, and together they raised four children in the Port Washington area. Norris was a blessing from God as a husband and father. He was active in Portview Church where he volunteered for several years in maintenance and custodial duties as well as active participation for 12 years on the church board. He was a dedicated employee of We Energies for 38+ years.
Norris is survived by his wife, Judi, his children Lori and her husband John Bell, Lesa and her husband Arnold Branch, Lynn Erickson, and Michael and his wife Amber Erickson. He is also survived by grandchildren Ayonna, AJ, Laila, Madeleine, Alice, Logan, Astrid, and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings Don, Carl, and Betty.
A memorial service will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Portview Church, 3457 County Road LL, Port Washington, WI 53074. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Military honors will be observed after the service. There will be a reception at the church, following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project, or Milwaukee Rescue Mission.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.