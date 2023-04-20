Orrene S. Reblin, 89
Of Cedarburg, peacefully passed away on April 16, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 29, 1933 to her late parents, Jesse Barndt and Florence (nee Forster) Barndt. She married Albert “Allie” Reblin on April 26, 1952, together their marriage was blessed with five children, James, Roderic, John, Joan, and Louise.
Orrene grew up on a farm in Germantown with her parents and two sisters, the late Verna Belle and twin sister, Norrene. After graduating high school, Orrene worked as a bookkeeper at a bank. Orrene retired from banking to raise her five children and help her husband, Allie, with the family farm. Some of Orrene’s many hobbies include crocheting, baking, playing cards and games. She was an active member in her beloved church, Community United Methodist Church. Because of Orrene’s big heart, you could find her volunteering at church, at Family Sharing in Grafton, and at Mr.Bob’s Under the Bridge. Aside from raising her children, she also worked at the voting poll in Grafton.
Orrene is survived by her five children; James (Sandy), Roderic (Peggy), John (Jill), Joan (Gene) Dana and Louise (Dave) Symes; 11 grandchildren, Zackary, Nathan (Jessica), Jamie (Anthony) Laabs, Connie Baker, Maija (Brian) Chatwin, Charles (Angie), Jeffrey (Amanda), Holly (Dan) Steinkamp and Casie (Ross) Duemke, Tyler Symes, and Rebecca Symes.; her twin sister, Norrene; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marie Kraeblen and Betty Connell. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Orrene is preceded in death by her husband, Allie; her parents, Jesse and Florence; sister, Verna Belle; great grandchild, Jaxon; and further preceded in death by seven brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law.
There will be a memorial service held for Orrene on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Community United Methodist Church with a visitation starting at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kathy Hospice or memorials of your choice are appreciated. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Kathy Hospice and Horizon Hospice for their compassionate and excellent care. Please see www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.