Patricia Ann Sievers, 84
Patricia Ann Sievers of Cedarburg went to her heavenly home on Monday, September 26, 2022. She passed away peacefully with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roger. Pat was born in Sheboygan on March 26, 1938, to the late Frederick and Catherine Hermann (Karle). She married Roger Sievers at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sheboygan on April 30, 1960. Pat was a caring RN at Lasata Care Center in Cedarburg. She was an active member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. She had a servant heart, always caring for those around her, young and old alike. Pat and Roger welcomed many foster children into their home. In retirement she volunteered at church and school. She loved singing in the choir and above all spending time with her family.
She is survived by four loving children: Scott (Jill) Sievers of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Teri (Mike) Jackson of Cedarburg, Steve (Molly) Sievers of Brookfield, Kevin Anderson of Tukwila, Washington; six grandchildren, Melissa Minor of Alexandria, Louisiana, Alex (Renee) Sievers of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Brian (Alannah) Jackson of Milwaukee, Katy (Jacob) Kempf of West Bend, Benjamin and Maggie Sievers of Brookfield; five great-grandchildren Andrew, Anastasia, Aaron, Arya, and Adeline Minor of Alexandria, Louisiana; sister, Judith McKinley of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Pat’s family would also like to give a special thank-you to Angela who lovingly cared for Pat. They prayed for an angel to help with their mom and He sent Angela.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, 6:30 p.m. at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, W67N622 Evergreen Blvd., Cedarburg, with the Rev. Randolph Raasch officiating. Interment will be at Zur Ruhe Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 3:30 p.m.6:15 p.m. Memorials to First Immanuel Lutheran Church or School are appreciated.
