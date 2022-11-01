Patricia E. Austreng (nee Hintz), 77
Patricia E. Austreng (nee Hintz) “Pat,” formerly of Cedarburg, was born to eternal life on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend at the age of 77. She was born on February 11, 1945, in Milwaukee to Carl Frederick and Jean Ellen (nee Ferry) Hintz. Pat worked as a cosmetologist and held several other office and retail positions. She moved with her husband, Robert, to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area in 2004 and returned in 2018 after his passing.
Pat is survived by her children Kevin (Danielle) Austreng, Brian (Dawn) Austreng, and Julie (William) Edminster; grandchildren Bradley (Amanda) Edminster, Wendy (Nick) Needham, Daniel Edminster, Jennifer (Dan) Doxtator, and Shawn Ware. She is further survived by many great-grandchildren; siblings Ken (Barb) Kunda, Mike Kunda, and Cathy Klein; other relatives and friends. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and infant son Tommy.
A private memorial and inurnment are being planned for the spring of 2023.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Kathy Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Pat. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat’s name to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.
We will always love you and miss you.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.