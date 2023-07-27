Patricia Giese, 88
Mrs. Patricia Giese passed away at her home in Thiensville on July 20, 2023. She was 88 years old.
Patricia was born in Milwaukee on September 1, 1934, daughter of Walter and Margaret (nee Wirth) Weiss. She attended local schools and graduated from Washington High School.
On June 4, 1955, Patricia was united in marriage with Glenn H. Giese. The couple settled in Milwaukee and began their family. They moved to Mequon in 1961. Glenn preceded Patricia in death in 2003.
Mrs. Giese was a passionate gardener, artist, and an avid reader. She enjoyed many forms of art and had also been a dancer in her younger days.
Those left to cherish her memory include her four sons: Jeff, Kevin, Ross (Susan) and Mike. She is further survived by five grandchildren, sisters Suzie (the late Charlie) Sorenson and Sally (Randy) Pfeifer, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Patricia is preceded in death by her husband, parents Walter and Margaret Weiss, sister JoAnn Petersen, and brother Mike Weiss.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Thursday, July 27th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., in Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 1PM until services begin at 3PM.
If desired, memorials are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation in her name.
