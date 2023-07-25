Patricia Giese, 88
Mrs. Patricia Giese, age 88, passed away at her home in Thiensville on July 20, 2023.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Thursday, July 27th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., in Cedarburg. The family will receive visitors at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 1PM until services begin at 3PM.
Survivors include her four sons, other family and friends.
Please see the full obituary in the Thursday, July 27th edition of the News Graphic, or online at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.