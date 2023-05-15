Patrick J. Niles, 75
Patrick J. Niles, age 75 of Grafton, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his store, "Downtown Dough" in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.
Patrick was born on March 17, 1948 in Milwaukee, WI to Irving E. and Ruth M. Kraniak Niles. He grew up on the east side of Milwaukee, attended St. Roberts's grade school, and was a proud graduate of Dominican High School.
On May 10, 1969 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls, Pat was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Patricia K. Ziehr of Milwaukee. They built and raised a family in Menomonee Falls, moving to Grafton together after their two children had grown.
Pat served as a dedicated employee of American TV appliance and electronic store in Brown Deer. In 1997, he and his wife followed their dream and opened "Downtown Dough" a specialty retail store in Cedarburg. For the next 25 years, Patrick would "never work another day" - always enjoying his time, family and friends at his store.
Very active in the Cedarburg business community, Patrick boasted involvement with the Cedarburg Retailers Association, served several terms with the Chamber of Commerce, chaired various city of Cedarburg festivals, and presided over the Festivals Committee.
Patrick personally championed Santa's Christmas Village in Cedarburg, leading efforts to organize and fund the now annual tradition.
Ever devoted to family, he was passionate about genealogy, tirelessly tracing his roots and discovering the rich history of his ancestry.
Patrick Joseph Niles is survived by his wife Patricia, his children Kari (Roy) Smalley of Mayville and Patrick (Bobbi) Niles of Grafton, his grandchildren Mariah, Mei Song and Christopher, his sisters Joan Barbara (the late John) Devlin of Menomonee Falls, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Greg) Movrich of Mequon, Mary Ellen (Daniel) Stocking of California and Susan (Michael) Lorberg of Racine, his brother David (Carol) Niles of Wauwatosa, his sister-in-law Fran (the late Michael) Vandre of Oconomowoc, his brother-in-law Richard (Joan) Ziehr of Middleton, his canine pal Jackson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pat is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Michael Niles and brother-in-law Michael Ziehr.
Family services will be held at a later date.
Poole Funeral Home/Crematory, Port Washington, Wisconsin assisting the family. Information and condolences available at www.poolefh.com or 262-284-4431.