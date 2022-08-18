Patrick T. ‘Pat’ Hughes, 62
Patrick T. “Pat” Hughes, 62, of Grafton passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022. Pat was born in Port Washington, on April 6, 1960, to Rita (nee Moll) Hughes and Richard Hughes, the youngest of five children. He lived his entire life in Grafton. He was a 1978 graduate of Grafton High School and furthered his education at MPTC, in West Bend. Pat was an employee of Grob Inc., for many years.
In his younger days, Pat loved playing and watching basketball (becoming a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics), fishing, barefoot waterskiing, and spending time on his boat. For many years he enjoyed annual summer vacations in Minocqua with family and friends. In recent years, Pat was happy to spend summers at his trailer at Crooked Lake.
Pat is survived by his two sisters, Mary (Charlie) Hoffmann, Kathy (Tom) Helm; and his brother, Tim Hughes; nieces and nephews: Andrew Hoffmann, Erin (Alex) Large, Michael (Autumn) Hoffmann, Brian Helm, Dan (fiancé, Danika) Helm, and Samantha Hughes. He is further survived by two great-nieces and 3 great-nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his brother Dick.
According to Pat’s wishes, there will be no formal services held.
