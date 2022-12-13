Paul Gordon Petersen, 54
Paul Gordon Petersen of Cedarburg, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the age of 54. He was born in Buffalo, NY to Gordon and Karen Petersen. Paul married the love of his life Catherine Van Den Diepstraten on October 26th, 2002 and together they had two children, Brianna and Matthew.
Paul graduated from Brown Deer High School in 1987. He also graduated from Luther College in Decorah, IA with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and obtained his nursing degree from Marquette University. He worked at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa in the surgical trauma ICU. Paul was an avid Wisconsin sports fan and golfer. He loved being a dad and husband. His family meant the world to him. He was their rock. Paul was compassionate, kindhearted, easy going, and incredibly supportive. Everybody loved Paul.
Paul’s memory will be forever cherished by his wife Catherine, his children Brianna and Matthew; mother, Karen Petersen; sister, Laura Petersen. Paul is further survived by many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Gordon Jr., his grandparents, Gordon Sr. and Helen Petersen and Paul and Nina Emmons.
A memorial service for Paul will be held at 4:00PM on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Grace Lutheran Church (303 Green Bay Rd. Thiensville, Wi 53092). Pastor Bill Beyer will preside. The family will receive visitors at the church from 2:00-4:00PM.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the Music and Arts department at Cedarburg High School.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.