Paul R. Schoemer, 77
Paul R. Schoemer, age 77, of Mequon, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022 at Horizon’s Lawlis Family Hospice after bravely facing many health challenges.
He was born on May 1, 1945, the son of the late Robert and Armella (nee Schlager) Schoemer. Paul attended Name of Jesus Parish Elementary School and graduated in 1963 from Sheboygan North High School. On May 30, 1992 Paul was united in Marriage to Ann Conrad at Christ Church. This year they happily celebrated 30 years together. Paul was an employee at Kohler Company and Pfister — Vogel Tannery. He also proudly owned Lakeshore Golf Shop at Missing Links Golf Course in Mequon. Golfing was a greatest passion. In retirement he spent time working at Sendik’s and Metro Market where he made many friends.
Paul delighted in spending time with Ann, especially traveling to Florida for golfing vacations. In addition to golf, he enjoyed watching Brewer games, even keeping track of them during the off season and making trips to Sheboygan to The Old Wisconsin Store to pick up his favorite food, brats. Dedication to Ann and their extended family was important to him. He loved Christmas Cookie time when his sister-in-law Diane would make his favorite sugar cookies. His nieces and nephews delighted in his talent with the guitar, playing golf, and remembering special occasions in their lives with special gifts or phone calls. His sense of humor brought so much joy to family Brewer games, family gatherings, and the winter “Walk on the Water” at the family cottage on Cedar Lake in Kiel where he loved being in charge of the fireworks show.
Survivors include his devoted wife Ann, sister Louise Henning, sisters-in-law Mary Schoemer, Bonnie Schoemer and Diane Stanich; brothers-in-law Joe Ross, Peter Stanich and Robert Conrad. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Tom and John “Jack”, his sister Ruth Ross and brother-in-law Wesley Henning. He is blessed to be survived by many wonderful nephews and nieces, and other family and friends.
Ann and the family would like to thank everyone for their support, encouragement and love that Paul received throughout his life. They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses for their compassionate care including Dr. Jablonski, Dr. Puffers and the staff at Vandyke Cancer Center as well as the staff at Lawlis Family Hospice.
His Catholic faith brought him much comfort throughout his life. A Christian Mass will be celebrated on Monday July 18, 2022 at Lumen Christi Catholic Church, 2750 W. Mequon Rd in Mequon. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by the Mass at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Ozaukee Humane Society, Tunnels to Towers Foundation or another cause close to you in Paul’s name.
www.wihumane.org/contact/ozaukee-campus
The Schramka Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schramka.com.