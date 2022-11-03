Pauline Ethel Underwood, 87
Pauline Ethel Underwood passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Lincoln Village in Port Washington where she resided. She was 87 years old.
Pauline was born on June 20, 1935, in Aurora, Illinois, the daughter of James and Dorothy Innis. On January 23, 1953, she married Ronald Underwood (1936-2022) in Earlville, IL. The couple lived in Earlville until moving to Cedarburg in 1974.
Pauline retired from Leeson Electric in Grafton. She was a prolific quilter and enjoyed the quilting community where she made many close friends. Pauline loved local Wisconsin camping trips with her family. She welcomed and cared for her grandchildren after school. The couple also enjoyed traveling, especially to Arizona and Cincinnati to visit family. She will always be remembered as the “best grandma in the world.”
She is survived by her three sons: Kenneth (Barbara) of Cincinnati, OH, Timothy (Debra) of Lake Havasu, AZ, and Daniel Underwood of Cedarburg. She is further survived by her daughter-in-law Diana (the Late Ronald “Mike”) Underwood of Sheboygan; nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Michael, Kristen, Amanda, Christopher, Melissa, Samantha, DJ and Lindsey; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Barbara (the late Gene) Buhler.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Ron; son Ron “Mike”; siblings Sally and James; brother-in-law Gene.
In accordance with Pauline’s wishes, there will be no formal service. She and Ron will be laid to rest at Precinct Cemetery in Earlville, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements.