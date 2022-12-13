Pedro Banez Fernandez M.D., 85
Pedro (Pete) Banez Fernandez M.D. passed away on December 2, 2022. He was born June 29, 1937 to Jose S. and Laura B. Fernandez in Balogo, Binmaley, Pangasinan, The Philippines. Pedro graduated from Lingayen, Pangasinan Provincial High School. He received his Bachelor’s degree in 1958 from Far Eastern University, Manila. His medical school and internship were completed in 1963 from Far Eastern University.
Due to a shortage of doctors in the United States he was recruited to come to Evangelical Deaconess Hospital, Milwaukee, WI in 1964. Pedro was at Deaconess for one year, completing his second internship December 1965.
Pedro went on to a general practice residency at Norwegian American Hospital, Chicago, IL, completing the program July, 1967. From here he went on to Scott and White Memorial Hospital, Temple, Texas where he completed a three year residency in obstetrics and gynecology, completing the program in 1970.
For the following year, 1970-1971, Pedro was a house physician at Mount Sinai Hospital, Milwaukee, WI. His work focused on gynecological surgery. It was during this year that he studied for and passed the state of Wisconsin medical and surgery licensing examination.
In 1971 Pedro established a medical practice in Sheboygan, WI, joining the staff of the Family Medical Center and joined the staff of St. Nicholas Hospital and Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center. Specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, Dr. Fernandez joined the staff of The Sheboygan Clinic in 1972.
Pedro proudly became a naturalized citizen of The United States in 1975 at the Sheboygan County Circuit Courthouse. He always fondly remembered his homeland, The Philippines, and his cherished family there.
Thirty-six years after graduating from medical school and after twenty-seven years of practicing obstetrics and gynecology, Pedro retired in 1999. His dedication to his patients never tired. He always believed that each patient deserved the best care he was capable of providing.
Pedro was married to Norma Moulic Fernandez, in The Philippines. They had three children: Marilyn M., Hercules, CA, Pedro M. (Maria Lucia), Rocklin, CA and Jason M. (MariLou) Sacramento, CA.
In 1968 Pedro married Judith A. (Prange) Fernandez. They enjoyed celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary in 2018. They have three children: John P. (Lily) Glendale, WI, Glenn P. (Sandra Starkweather) Boulder, CO and Greg P. (Stacy) Cedarburg, WI.
He is survived by eleven grandchildren: Kristine Manuel, A.J. (JoBelle), Brian, Brandon, Erin, Julia, Zachary, Aaliyah, Violet, Quincy and Detroit and four great-grandchildren: Jazelle, Skye, Zoey and Greyson.
He is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Donna Prange and Adelaid Fernandez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Antonio and Rudolfo and three sisters: Lourdes Ferrer, Anita Dizon and Araceli Buscaino. He was also preceded in death by his parents-in-law: Lester and Frieda Prange and four bothers-in-law: Theodore (Ted) Prange. Bo Dizon, Gil Buscaino and Fred Ferrer.
A celebration of Pete's life will be held December 17th at Crossroads Presbyterian
Church: 6031 W Chapel Hill Road, Mequon WI. There will be a visitation with family starting at 1:00pm. The memorial service will begin at 2:00pm and with inurnment following the service. A livestream of the service will be available at: www.crossroadspres.org.
We wish to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Aurora Medical Center - Grafton and Horizon Home Hospice Care for their excellent care and compassion shown to Pedro.
If you wish to honor Pedro's life with a special gift, the family requests that you consider becoming a blood donor or making a financial contribution towards the research of Parkinson’s Disease or diabetes.