Peggy Sue Zahn
Peggy Sue Zahn, age 68, a resident of Oak Brook, Illinois, passed away on September 7, 2023, at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital. She was born September 18, 1954 in Jackson, Mississippi to Donald & Elaine Bergmann.
Peggy graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1972. After high school, she married Jeff Zahn, and they moved to Rochester, MN, where they had Greg. They moved to Libertyville, IL a couple of years later and shortly after, Kelly was born. Although Jeff and Peggy divorced, they remained friends. Peggy lived in Libertyville for 30 years, until she moved to Villa Park after retirement to be closer to where her children and grandchildren were living. She had many different jobs throughout the years, but one thing remained true through all, she had an extremely strong work ethic and worked hard at no matter what it was that she was doing. She took pride in her house and yard, and at any time, day or night, it looked picture perfect like it could be in a magazine. She had a great eye for design. She was an avid gardener and belonged to the Garden Club when she lived in Villa Park. When she wasn’t in the garden, she was often reading. She loved reading books and even kept a journal of the books she had read, whether or not she enjoyed them, and a brief synopsis of the book. She has passed down her love of gardening, as well as many plants, to her children and they will take comfort knowing that she lives on through them and their gardens each Spring as they bloom.
She is survived by mother, Elaine Bergmann, her children Greg (Christina DeMeo) Zahn & Kelly (Paul Conant) Zahn; her grandchildren; Lillie, Andrew, Sienna, Max and Noah as well as her brother, Blaine Bergmann (Kathy Slobig) and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Bergmann and her sisters Donell Lauters and Mary Nygaard.